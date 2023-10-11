35-year-old man charged following overnight stabbing in Whitby

Durham police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a stabbing near a Whitby elementary school on Wednesday.

Police say the stabbing occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the area of Millstone Crescent and Forest Heights Street in Whitby, near Ormiston Public School. Police confirmed in a follow-up email that the stabbing did not take place on school grounds.

When police arrived on scene, they said they located two adult men suffering from stab wounds. One man was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Both the victim and the suspect were transported to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Andre Schugt, 35, of Whitby, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.