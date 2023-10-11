Toronto

    • 35-year-old man charged following overnight stabbing in Whitby

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    Durham police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a stabbing near a Whitby elementary school on Wednesday.

    Police say the stabbing occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the area of Millstone Crescent and Forest Heights Street in Whitby, near Ormiston Public School. Police confirmed in a follow-up email that the stabbing did not take place on school grounds.

    When police arrived on scene, they said they located two adult men suffering from stab wounds. One man was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

    Both the victim and the suspect were transported to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Andre Schugt, 35, of Whitby, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

    Police say he was held for a bail hearing.

    Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity

    Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News