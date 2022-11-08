34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.

A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said its Special Victims Unit started an investigation in October after a victim informed authorities they were inappropriately touched.

Police say the suspect was employed by a gymnastics club somewhere in the Durham region. To protect the victim’s identity, police did not disclose the club’s name.

Police said as a result of the investigation, Sarah Nicholson has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.

DRPS says she worked at the gymnastics club for 17 years, from 2005 to 2022, but is no longer an employee there.

Nicholson was released from custody on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call D/Cst. Firth of the Major Crimes - Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5316.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.