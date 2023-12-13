TORONTO
    • 33-year-old man dies after a shooting outside his Hamilton workplace

    A 33-year-old man died following a shooting outside his workplace in Hamilton.

    The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. outside of Satellite Tires on Nebo Road on Monday.

    Hamilton police said the victim, identified as Spencer Laffin, managed to escape to a neighbouring property, where he was shot “several more times” and died.

    Officers say Laffin is survived by his two-year-old son, his parents, sister, and grandmother.

    Investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle, which they describe as a dark-coloured four-door SUV.

    Police describe the shooting suspect as a roughly six-foot-tall man with a thin build who was seen wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask.

    It is unclear what the motive for the shooting is, police said.

    Officers are interviewing witnesses, collecting video evidence and “processing the scenes,” so residents in the area can expect a continued police presence for the next 24 hours.

    Police ask anyone with information or with video footage capturing either the suspect or suspect vehicle on Monday between 2:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. to call Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. 

