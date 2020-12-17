TORONTO -- A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle near a construction site in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Queensbury Avenue and Clonmore Drive, west of Warden Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Const. Alex Li said a vehicle was travelling west on Clonmore Drive when it struck a construction worker.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Li said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified as the incident happened near a construction site, Li said.

This is the second pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday.

Earlier, a 44-year-old man died after being hit by a transport truck near Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road.

Li said the two incidents are concerning.

"It's something that we all need to play a responsible part and role in, whether you are a pedestrian or a driver of a motor vehicle. Just take that extra time," he said.