30-year-old man critically injured in Brampton shooting dies in hospital

A man who was critically injured in a shooting in Brampton last week has died, Peel police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 30, emergency crews responded to calls that a person had been shot inside a food and beverage establishment in the area of Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

On Wednesday, police said the man, identified as Ricardo Bryan, died from his injuries in hospital.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation. Police said they don’t have suspect information at this time.

“Investigators believe that the victim was the intended target of this shooting and that this was an isolated incident,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).