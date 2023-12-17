TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3-vehicle collision on the QEW seriously injures 1 person: OPP

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    A three-vehicle collision sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.

    The collision happened on the Queen Elizabeth Way near the Burlington Skyway on Sunday.

    Officers said one other person suffered minor injuries.

    No details about what caused the accident were provided.

    Police warn drivers to expect delays in the area until “resources are clear.”

