3 Toronto cops cleared by SIU after teen breaks wrist during arrest following alleged machete attack

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared three Toronto police officers of any criminal charges in connection with the arrest of a teen boy that resulted in his wrist being broken.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released its findings into the February incident, when a 16-year-old boy broke his left wrist around the time of his arrest by the officers, who were searching for a suspect that had confronted police with a machete.

The incident took place near Long Branch Avenue and Lake Promenade in Etobicoke on the evening of Feb. 13.

In the SIU report, a man called Toronto police to report the presence of two boys and a girl – who were found to be between the ages of 15 and 16 years old – in an underground parking garage. The man suspected they were going to steal a vehicle.

One of the responding officers, in plainclothes at the time, engaged with one of the boys, but the SIU said the officer was confronted with “a sword.”

The report notes that after the officer drew his gun, the suspects fled northward towards Park Boulevard, where they hid inside a shed in a nearby residence’s backyard.

At around 8:50 p.m. that evening, 50 minutes after the suspects fled, they were found by a police dog.

After a “short struggle,” the SIU said the 16-year-old boy was handcuffed and brought to the police cruiser, where he was pushed forward by one of the arresting officers against the vehicle.

“That action resulted in the [16-year-old boy’s] handcuffed arms being pushed upwards behind his back,” the report reads, adding he was checked by paramedics on scene before being taken to the station.

“He subsequently complained of pain to his left wrist and was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fracture in the area.”

SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded there are “no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the subject officials committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s arrest and injury.”

Under the Criminal Code, Martino noted officers are “immune from the criminal liability for force used in the course of their duties provided such force was reasonably necessary in the execution of an action that they were required or authorized to do by law.”

Since the 16-year-old matched the description of the suspect who reportedly swung a machete at one of the officers and was found trespassing in the area, Martino says the officers were “entitled to restrict his movements,” adding he is unable to “reasonably conclude” their use of force was unlawful.

“There is a version of events proffered in the evidence that the complainant was repeatedly kicked and punched after being taken to the ground despite having surrendered voluntarily and not offered any resistance,” Martino said, adding that was contested by eyewitness evidence.

As for the shove in the back, Martino concluded the force was “minimal” and did not have a negligible impact.

Martino concluded it is unclear when the 16-year-old broke his left wrist, adding the evidence discovered through the SIU’s investigation gives the possibility that he could have fractured it when he stumbled fleeing from police before his arrest.

Back in February, Toronto police said they arrested and charged the three youth in connection with an assault of a woman at a TTC subway station, where she was slashed across the face.

