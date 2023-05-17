3 teens arrested in string of armed robberies at GTA pharmacies

Three teens are facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a string of armed robberies at pharmacies throughout the GTA.

Police first began investigating a robbery at a pharmacy on Glen Shields Avenue in Vaughan on the morning of May 10. According to police, officers arrived on scene to discover that three armed suspects had entered the pharmacy wearing mass and demanded cash and narcotics. A small amount of cash from the register was obtained but the group left after learning the safe was on a time delay.

Another robbery was reported at a currency exchange business on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill the following day and police say they believe the same suspects were responsible for that incident.

Upon further investigation, officers say they were able to link the suspects to three other robberies between May 9 and May 15 at pharmacies in Milton, Toronto, and Mississauga.

During surveillance on May 15, officers say they discovered that the suspects were operating a stolen vehicle in Pickering and the group was observed attempting to rob another pharmacy. They were immediately taken into custody.

Two 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and each charged with six counts of robbery with an imitation firearm, six counts of disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime. The suspects cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are asking any witnesses who have not come forward to reach out to York Regional Police