3 suspects wanted in 'targeted' home invasion in Milton

Police in Halton Region are asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a “targeted” home invasion in Milton.

Police said that on Sunday, at about midnight, three suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns entered an unlocked home on Commercial Street.

They then allegedly assaulted the occupants of the house, and demanded that they hand over cash and took personal property.

The victims were not seriously injured.

The suspects are only described by police as three young Black males and possibly Somalian. Investigators said that one of the suspects spoke in Somalian during the home invasion. They also drove a black SUV.

Investigators are asking anyone with information as well as anyone who may have dashcam footage from near the intersection of Commercial Street and Derry Road West between 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 to contact the Halton District Police Service’s 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.