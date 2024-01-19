3 suspects wanted in connection with back-to-back knifepoint robberies in Mississauga

Peel police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with two back-to-back knifepoint robberies that targeted two women in Mississauga Thursday night.

The incidents happened between 6 and 6:40 p.m. in the area of The Collegeway and South Millway.

According to police, in both cases, the victims were walking outside on a pathway near the South Common Library when they were approached by two men who robbed them of their personal belongings at knifepoint.

Officers said neither of the women was physically harmed during these robberies.

At this time, investigators are unsure if the robberies are connected or if they're coincidental.

Police describe the first two male suspects with slim builds, between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine. One was wearing a black sweater with the hood up, while the other was wearing bright-coloured clothing at the time.

The last male suspect is described as being between 14 and 18 years old with brown eyes. Officers add that he was last seen wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket and a blue surgical mask.

Police remain active in the area as they follow up on investigative leads.

Peel police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-3311, ext. 1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.