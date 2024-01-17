3 suspects sought after smash-and-grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery at Sherway Gardens Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Etobicoke mall shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a robbery.

Three males were reportedly smashing display cases and stealing items from an undisclosed store. It is unknown how much was taken during the robbery.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The suspects fled in a red sedan. Police describe two of the suspects are described as 18-year-old Black males.

One was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a black mask, while the other had all-white clothing. There is no description of the third suspect.

It is the latest incident of a smash-and-grab robbery in the Greater Toronto Area. Over the past few months, several stores, including jewelry shops inside malls, have been targeted by robbers, with some incidents caught on video.