TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 suspects charged in Mississauga shooting that left man injured

    Peel police are investigating after a man was shot in Mississauga. Peel police are investigating after a man was shot in Mississauga.

    Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mississauga last November that left one man injured.

    Peel Regional Police announced the arrests on Friday as they provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 8 incident that occurred in the area of Matheson Boulevard and Creekbank Road.

    Police said there was an altercation, and a man was shot multiple times. He was transported to a trauma centre, where he is currently in stable condition.

    The shooting prompted police to launch Project Poseidon to identify and locate those involved in the incident.

    On Friday, investigators executed search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area, resulting in three people being taken into custody.

    During the search, police said three firearms and a significant quantity of drugs were also seized.

    Firearms seized during a search part of Project Poseidon. (Peel Regional Police)

    The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Angelo Reid from Oshawa, 27-year-old Ralphord Shaw and 35-year-old Anthony Jones, both of whom are from Whitby.

    Reid and Jones are facing attempted murder charges. The 34-year-old, along with Shaw, has also been charged with several firearm-related charges.

    Police continue to urge anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or leave an anonymous tip with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority

    There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News