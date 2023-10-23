3 suspects at-large following Sherway Gardens smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly used a hammer during a smash-and-grab style robbery at a store inside CF Sherway Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police told CP24.com that the robbery happened at an optical store in the mall near The Queensway and the West Mall at around 1:45 p.m.

According to investigators, three male suspects used a hammer to smash displays.

Then, they allegedly removed merchandise and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not provided.

The investigation is ongoing.