3 people injured after string of drive-by shootings in Scarborough

A shooter driving an SUV targeted three people separately in Scarborough on Friday afternoon, leaving two with serious injuries, Toronto police said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik said the shootings began just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Images from Chopper 24 show a red-coloured vehicle, with a police cruiser blocking the road.

Abdel-Malik said shortly after, the shooter drove north to the area of Ellesmere and McCowan roads, where the second scene is.

Police have cordoned off that intersection, where a TTC bus and two white vehicles are seen in the middle of the road. One of the vehicles is riddled with bullet holes.

The suspect vehicle, Abdel-Malik said, was then seen heading east on Ellesmere Road. The third shooting scene is located just west of Bellamy Road North, where Chopper 24 captured paramedics loading a patient to an ambulance.

Abdel-Malik said the three victims were all shot while they were in their respective vehicles.

Two victims suffered gunshot wounds, police said. They were transported to a trauma centre, where one of them remains in life-threatening condition and the other is in serious condition. It was not immediately clear if the third victim was physically injured.

"There are three separate scenes in relation to this incident, all involving the same suspect vehicle," Abdel-Malik said. "We don't have any information on the number of occupants that were in that vehicle."

As for the motive, he said it is still unknown. The inspector noted that police have yet to establish a relationships between the victims and the suspects.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle is described as a 2019 black Land Rover with a licence plate CWKK869.

"Anybody who sees this vehicle, consider the occupants armed and dangerous. Do not approach this vehicle and immediately call 911," Abdel-Malik said.

He urged those who were in the vehicle to surrender to police.

"We have a lot of resources, as you can see, currently working, and we are out there searching for this vehicle," Abdel-Malik added.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation can also contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.