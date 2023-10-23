3 people hospitalized following 2-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over following a collision in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. in Rexdale, near Martin Grove and Dixon roads.

Toronto police said that one person hurt in the collision has serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Two others, a man and a woman in the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital with what are only described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

At this time, eastbound Dixon is blocked before Martin Grove.

Police said that while some traffic is still getting through that drivers should expect delays in that area.