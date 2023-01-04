3 pedestrians injured in 2 separate collisions in North York
Three pedestrians have been seriously injured in two separate collisions in North York.
Toronto police were first called to the intersection of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Wednesday afternoon for a collision.
Officers arrived to find two pedestrians with varying injuries. Toronto paramedics said they transported the two victims to hospital – a man in his 50s in life-threatening condition and another person in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Later in the evening, police responded to another collision in the area of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East.
Toronto police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.
Another pedestrian was also critically injured when he was struck by the driver of a pick-up truck in Etobicoke. It happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and First Street.
Police are looking for the driver, who fled the area after the collision.
