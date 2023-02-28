3 Ontario siblings win major lottery draw together

Three siblings from Ontario are now millions richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Arulvathani Uthayakumar and Yogarajah Ponnuthurai of Woodbridge, Ont., and Thavarajah Ponnuthurai from Kleinburg, Ont. have been playing the lottery together for roughly a year.

“I went to the store to check our tickets and I was so happy and excited when I saw we won $5 million,” Thavarajah said when picking up their money at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto.

Thavarajah said he called his sister immediately, and she couldn’t believe they had won.

“I couldn’t function for the next couple of days,” Arulvathani said.

Yogarajah said he knew his brother was “serious” about their prize when he called with the news.

“I cried a little and fell to the ground in shock,” he said.

With the money, Arulvathani plans to buy a new car, and share it with her kids, including helping her son with his education.

Yogarajah is also going to help out his family and plans to buy a home sometime in the future. Meanwhile, Thavarjah plans to buy his son a new car.

“We’re so grateful – I would have never thought that we would be lucky enough to win the lottery,” Thavarajah said.

The winning ticket was bought at a MI Fuel on Highway 27 in Woodbridge.