3 men injured in east-end shooting, 1 remains in serious condition

Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton