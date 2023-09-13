3-car crash in west Toronto sends 6 people to hospital

A 3-vehicle crash in west Toronto has sent six people to hospital, according to police.

Toronto police said the collision took place at Islington Avenue and Springbrook Gardens, just south of Bloor Street West, in Etobicoke at 6:40 p.m.

According to paramedics, six people have been transported to hospital, three females and three males. Two of the patients are in serious but non-life-threatening condition and the rest have minor injuries, they said.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays as roads in the area are closed.

