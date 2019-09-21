

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A 29-year-old woman has died following an incident in the Niagara River in Fort Erie, Ont. Friday evening.

Police responded to reports of three people in the water in distress around 6:30 p.m.

The woman was rescued from the water and taken to hospital in critical condition. She died in hospital Saturday morning, police confirm.

A child was also rescued and transported to hspital where he remains in stable condition.

The third person has been identified as 28-year-old Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks of Fort Erie and is currently missing, according to police.

Brooks is wanted on an attempted murder charge in relation to the child as well as breach of probatiioin.

A body was recovered by police divers around 1:30 p.m. Saturday but the identity is not being releassed until the arrival of the coroner and notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9369.