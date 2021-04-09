TORONTO -- A 29-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 427, police say.

Authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Eglinton Avenue after the crash on Friday evening. 

The man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. 

Police said the driver lost control for an "unknown reason" and that further investigations are now underway.