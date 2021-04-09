Advertisement
29-year-old motorcyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 427
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 6:17PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 9, 2021 8:50PM EDT
A motorcycle is seen on Highway 427 near Eglinton Avenue after a crash on April 9, 2021. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A 29-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 427, police say.
Authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Eglinton Avenue after the crash on Friday evening.
The man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Police said the driver lost control for an "unknown reason" and that further investigations are now underway.