TORONTO -- A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge over the death of a Toronto toddler earlier this year.

On March 19, officers said they were called to a hospital in the city’s west end following the sudden death of a two-year-old after the child was brought to hospital in medical distress.

A post-mortem examination determined the child’s cause of death was the result of blunt force trauma, police said.

Police said Toronto man Rodrigo Flores Romero was charged with second degree-murder on May 10.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The relationship, if any, between Romero and the toddler was not released.