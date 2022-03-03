27-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga identified by police

Peel police have identified the 27-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga Wednesday morning.

Officers attended the area of Formentera and Aquitane avenues just before 5:30 a.m. to check on the well-being of a man.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police released the name of the victim, Asad Ahmed Siddiqui of Mississauga.

Police said they don’t have suspect information available at this time. They added that the incident is believed to be isolated.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).