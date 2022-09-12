26-year-old Hamilton woman in ‘critical condition’ after hit-and-run, police say
Hamilton police are looking for the driver responsible for a collision that left a woman critically injured a woman over the weekend, and failed to stay on the scene.
According to police, a 26-year-old woman was crossing the street at Mohawk Road East by East 45th Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday night when she was struck by a car heading eastbound.
They say she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical condition.
The driver was last seen heading eastbound on Mohawk Rd. passing by Upper Ottawa St.
Police describe the vehicle as a gray or silver four-door car that is possibly an older model of a Honda sedan. Officers say there may also be some damage to its mirror on the passenger side.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a white man with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a ball cap.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.
Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
