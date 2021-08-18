TORONTO -- Police have charged a 26-year-old man from Hamilton following a series of posts to social media, which they said intentionally targeted and promoted hate against members of the Muslim community.

The posts came after an attack in London, Ont. on June 6, when a man allegedly drove his pickup truck into a Muslim family, killing four people and injuring another, police said.

Hamilton police said they were notified of the posts made by the accused and an investigation began.

Police did not release a description of the alleged social media posts.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Matthew Field was arrested and charged with wilful promotion of hatred, a charge that requires prior consent from the Attorney General of Ontario.

Hamilton Police’s Hate Crime Unit applied to lay the charge after the investigation got underway and it was approved by the Deputy Attorney General of Ontario.

Field appeared in a Hamilton courtroom on Wednesday. His next court date is set for Sept. 24.

In a video released by Hamilton Police, Det. Fabiano Mendes called hate crimes in the city “unacceptable.”

“Left unchecked, hate crime can have a far reaching impact on communities,” he said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.