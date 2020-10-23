TORONTO -- A 25-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a transport truck on Highway 401 Friday evening following a possible road rage incident.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Timothy Dunnah said it began on the westbound express lanes of the highway near Allen Road around 6:45 p.m.

“It’s a little too early to say, but there might have been a motor vehicle collision, which brought the people out of their vehicles,” Dunnah said.

Following some “discussion” and exchange of information between the drivers, one of them, a 25-year-old man, walked east on the highway and was struck by a transport truck, he said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead while another person was assessed for non-physical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the initial crash and the truck driver remained at the scene.

Dunnah said they are investigating if a possible road rage incident led to the collision.

“We’re canvassing witnesses. We’re checking our MTO cameras. We’re trying to gather as much information as we can,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigations Unit has been notified, Dunnah said, because officers responding to a separate collision were “relatively close” to the area at the time of the incident.

He said there was no police pursuit on the highway.

Police initially said one person was arrested, but Dunnah clarified that they don’t have anyone in custody at the moment.

All westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Hogg’s Hollow Bridge have since reopened.