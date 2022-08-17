25-year-old man charged after two women sexually assaulted in Thorncliffe Park
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults in the city’s east end last Friday.
Toronto police said a man allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a suspect identified as Sasa Skobalj of no fixed address. He is facing 20 charges, including two counts of sexual assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, and four counts of using a firearm/committing an indictable offence.
Police have released an image of Skobalj as they believe there may be more victims.
They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
'The childhood place to be': Zellers' return sparks fond memories among Canadians eager for its comeback
Canadians are recalling their fondest memories of shopping at Zellers as plans for its return are announced nearly a decade since its doors closed.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns
Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
New census data showing French 'in danger' spurs debate ahead of Quebec election
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
London
-
Heavy OPP presence in Southwold, Ont. Wednesday evening
Few details are known at this time, but there is a heavy police presence in Southwold Wednesday evening.
-
'Great for London': CTV’s 'The Amazing Race' episode in London draws positive reaction
The Forest City got some national exposure during the latest leg of CTV’s "The Amazing Race Canada." London, Ont. was the site for multiple challenges on the hit reality show in Tuesday's episode.
-
Red light district feared if strip club and massage parlour move to same block of Dundas Place
“It’s not what downtown needs," worries Marvin Post, owner of Attic Books. Post is among many business owners upset that applications have been made to city hall requesting a strip club license and adult massage parlour license be relocated to Dundas Place.
Kitchener
-
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who 'fell short' of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
Cambrian College offers new chemical engineering technician program
Next month, Cambrian College in Sudbury will be offering a chemical engineering technician program with hopes of helping meet the demand for skilled workers in the field.
-
Lock tours return to Sault Ste. Marie
There's a new presence on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. The "Miss Marie" is now offering tours of the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
'We don’t have options here': Ottawa family seeks out-of-country cancer treatment for daughter
An Ottawa family is facing a daunting challenge in their search for a treatment for their nine-year-old daughter with cancer.
-
Woman, 28, killed in chain-reaction crash east of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the four-vehicle collision at County Road 17 and County Road 9 in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Fatal motorcycle collision closes section of E.C. Row
Windsor police say a motorcyclist has died following a collision on the E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue.
-
Treat mental health as a pandemic: Windsor city councillor issues call in wake of fatal police shooting
It's long overdue for upper levels of government to start handling mental health with the same level of action as they did with COVID-19, according to a Windsor city councillor in the wake of police fatally shooting a 70-year-old man who had allegedly been threatening people with a machete.
-
Can Windsor-Essex build 30,000 homes over the next decade?
A new report from the Smart Prosperity Institute lays out the need for 30,400 homes in Windsor-Essex by 2031.
Barrie
-
Newmarket, Ont. man accused in young mother's death remains on the run
Alexander Jolly, accused of shooting a young mother in Newmarket, is still on the run three weeks after her death as the woman's former partner urges the public to help track the man responsible down.
-
Police investigate suspicious package found at Simcoe County hospital
Police were called to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care Wednesday afternoon to inspect a questionable package found by a staff member at the Church Street facility.
-
Wanted man known to frequent Midland area
Provincial police ask the public to keep an eye out for a Rama First Nation man known to frequent the Midland area.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
'Captain of their own ship': debate over MAID deepens as numbers climb
Despite a growing number of people who are opting for a doctor's help in ending their own lives, the practice remains controversial, and very much up for debate.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Calgary
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Missing Calgary senior safely located
An 82-year-old Calgary woman missing for four days has been safely located.
-
Veterans Association Food Bank raffles trappers cabin to save lives
It's a fully insulated three by four metre cabin and they'll deliver it to the winner anywhere in the province - but the shelter and safety the little trappers shack provides goes far beyond its four walls.
Winnipeg
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
Retired priest charged in residential school investigation pleads not guilty
A 92-year-old retired priest charged in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse at a residential school in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty.
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
Vancouver
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police release sketch of attempted child abduction suspect
Suspect sketch released in Abbotsford attempted child abduction
-
BC Liberal leader distances himself, the party from MLA under fire for 'climate denial'
The BC Liberal leader is disavowing a party MLA for a post on social media denying that carbon dioxide is driving human-caused climate change.
-
Hospital capacity, indoor temperatures under scrutiny in latest B.C. heat wave
The Lower Mainland’s third heat warning of the summer is concerning health officials and meteorologists, who warn that those British Columbians most at risk of heat-related-illness have been facing elevated temperatures for weeks.
Edmonton
-
‘It was a nightmare’: Edmonton couple stranded in Kelowna after stolen ID
An Edmonton man is looking for a refund – and some answers – after getting stranded in Kelowna after his girlfriend’s ID was stolen.
-
Canada sends Switzerland home, moves on to world junior semis
Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.
-
More than half of Canadians say the pandemic negatively impacted their children: report
A new report has found that more than half of Canadian parents report 'negative impacts' on their children after two years of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.