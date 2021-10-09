TORONTO -- Peel police have charged a 24-year-old man who allegedly committed an indecent act in Mississauga.

On Thursday, just before 5 p.m., police said two 18-year-old women were in the area of Waxwing Drive and Osprey Boulevard when they saw a man allegedly exposing himself and engaging in an indecent act.

The two victims were able to flee the area, police said.

On Saturday, police identified the suspect as Mississauga resident Faizan Ahmad.

He is facing two counts of indecent act and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and are any potential victims or witnesses to come forward,” police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with the suspect or has information about the incident to call 905-453-2121, extension 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).