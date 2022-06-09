24-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting identified by police

Police have named a 24-year-old man shot and killed behind a plaza in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to 3847 Lawrence Avenue East, west of Orton Park Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers located a man at the rear of the plaza suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough that left one man dead.

On Thursday, police named the victim as Javonte Daley.

Investigators say they are looking for multiple suspects responsible for the incident.

Daley’s killing is Toronto’s 29th homicide of the year.