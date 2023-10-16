23 candidates to run in upcoming Scarborough Southwest byelection

Twenty three candidates are now officially in the running to become Scarborough Southwest’s next city councillor.

On Monday, Toronto City Clerk John Elvidge announced that they have all been certified to run in the Ward 20 byelection.

This seat was vacated on July 26 after long-time local Coun. Gary Crawford resigned to run provincially as a PC candidate in Scarborough-Guildwood. He did not win.

In early August, Toronto City Council voted in favour of a motion by Coun. Paul Ainslie to declare the Ward 20 seat vacant and hold a byelection to fill it.

On Sept. 6, a bylaw requiring a byelection was passed and came into effect at 5 p.m. Nominations opened the following day.

According to provincial law, when a councillor resigns, city council must declare the seat vacant at its next meeting. It then has 60 days to either appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy or pass a bylaw requiring a byelection.

Voting day in Scarborough Southwest is set for Nov. 30. Electors can, however, vote in advance on Nov. 25 and 26.

More information about the Ward 20 byelection can be found online.