21-year-old Whitby man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting woman, sharing non-consensual photos

A 21-year-old is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Whitby and sharing non-consensual photos of underage victims online.

Durham Regional Police said it happened between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 2023, when the woman was asleep. Police allege the suspect secretly took intimate images and sexually assaulted her.

“These images, including historic intimate images of the victim, were shared without her consent,” police officials wrote in Friday’s release.

Officers say images of other underage victims were also posted on social media without their consent.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at the suspect’s home in Whitby, where they found him and brought him into custody without incident. They also seized numerous electronics from the residence.

Sajan Dhonsi is facing numerous charges, including two counts of publishing intimate images without consent, one count of possessing child pornography and sexual assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1854, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.