21-year-old driver allegedly caught going 228km/hr on Mississauga highway
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 8:47AM EST
Charges have been laid after a driver was allegedly caught driving 228 km/hr on a Mississauga highway. (OPP)
TORONTO -- A driver has been charged after allegedly travelling 228 kilometres an hour on a highway in Mississauga, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the person was driving on Highway 403 when officers made the arrest.
In a tweet, the OPP called the incident “unacceptable.”
A 21-year-old from North York has been charged with stunt driving in connection with the incident.
Investigators say that the driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and their vehicle has been impounded.