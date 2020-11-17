TORONTO -- A driver has been charged after allegedly travelling 228 kilometres an hour on a highway in Mississauga, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the person was driving on Highway 403 when officers made the arrest.

In a tweet, the OPP called the incident “unacceptable.”

A 21-year-old from North York has been charged with stunt driving in connection with the incident.

Investigators say that the driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and their vehicle has been impounded.