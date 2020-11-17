TORONTO -- A driver has been charged after allegedly travelling 228 kilometres an hour on a highway in Mississauga, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the person was driving on Highway 403 when officers made the arrest.

In a tweet, the OPP called the incident “unacceptable.”

21 year old driver from North York charged with stunt driving after going 228km/h on #Hwy403 in #Mississauga vehicle impounded for 7 days and licence suspended for 7 days #NoExcuse. ^RV#WayTooFast#SaveALife#SlowDown#Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/UVUIiDbRuS — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 17, 2020

A 21-year-old from North York has been charged with stunt driving in connection with the incident.

Investigators say that the driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and their vehicle has been impounded.