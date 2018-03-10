

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





After a delay that stretched more than four hours, officials with the Ontario PC Party could not tell an awaiting crowd who their new leader is.

The vote between the top two contenders, Doug Ford and Christine Elliott, has been simply too close to call and will be resolved “as soon as practically possible,” Hartley Lefton, Chair of the Leadership Election Organizing Committee told a packed room at the Markham convention centre at around 7:20 p.m.

Members of the party, who had been waiting since about 1 p.m. for the vote announcement, loudly expressed their displeasure as Lefton told them to clear the room and await a news release announcing the decision.

Reporters were told to wait in a media room where the party hoped to be able to deliver the results at some point tonight.

The Ontario PCs originally planned to announce the result at 3 p.m. but pushed it back to well after 7 p.m. after scrutineers from each campaign found that the results were incredibly close.

At one point, a source told CP24 that one of the four candidates had requested a recount of the votes but that the request did not come from the Ford camp.

A representative of the Mulroney campaign said all four campaigns were scrutinizing the ballots, and each camp brought in their lawyers to examine the process.

Later on in the afternoon, Doug Ford’s daughters told CP24 that they believed their father had won the leadership, but the party refused to comment and his campaign refused to confirm, saying only that there was “nothing official” to report.

Tacking toward the right of the political spectrum with a campaign built first on opposition to former leader Patrick Brown’s carbon tax, Ford at various points promised to repeal or at least significantly curtail the current sex education curriculum in public schools.

He also vowed to boost healthcare spending and end “hallway healthcare” in the province’s hospitals.

His main rival, three-time leadership candidate Christine Elliott, extolled her significant political experience compared to the rest of the pack.

But despite calling her a close friend, Ford clawed into her in debates, questioning why she took an appointment as the province’s first patient ombudsperson after leaving her post as MPP for Whitby-Oshawa in 2015.

More than a thousand party members gathered at the Markham Hilton Hotel and Convention Centre to hear the results Saturday.

Michael Ford, Toronto city councillor and nephew of leadership candidate Doug Ford, said Saturday morning he and scrutineers from the three other campaigns entered a room with as many as 10 paper ballot counting machines.

The digital votes were printed on paper and run through the machines.

A senior party official speaking on background said the digital votes are put on printed ballots to ensure accuracy and to leave a physical record of the result.

Each of the four candidates were allowed to send as many as 14 scrutineers to review the results. The scrutineers observed the process and were allowed to make complaints if they see something occur that would negatively impact their candidate. The candidates themselves were not allowed in the room.

The race was prompted by former leader Patrick Brown's resignation on Jan. 25 after two women accused him of sexual misconduct. He has vehemently denied the claims and has vowed to fight to defend his name.

Earlier today, two heavy hitters in the Canadian conservative movement urged Progressive Conservatives not to turn on one another.

Stressing the importance of a unified party, both former Harper cabinet mnister Jason Kenney and interim leader of the Ontario PC Party Vic Fedeli urged members to put squabbles about the leadership vote and the instability caused by Patrick Brown's sudden exit aside so they can beat Kathleen Wynne in June.

"Whoever is chosen, I ask you to support the democratic vote of all of your members," Kenney, who is now Alberta’s official opposition leader, told the packed room Saturday afternoon.

He said that Alberta's current NDP majority government was only possible because conservatives in the province were divided.

"When conservatives are divided, tax-raisers and leftist parties always win," Kenney said, poking fun at Justin Trudeau by saying he would refer to Ontario as the "gender-neutral older sibling" of Confederation rather than its older brother.

Fedeli then took the stage, eager to tell about record-breaking fundraising numbers, and information about followers, saying they now have 21 times more volunteers signed up to participate in the general election campaign than they did in January.

"Every night we raised more money than we did the night before. That's unheard of in the midst of a leadership campaign," Fedeli said.

"You've all made us proud," Fedeli said, gesturing to the four leadership contestants sitting in the front row of the room, former Toronto city councilor Doug Ford, former MPP and bureaucrat Christine Elliott, lawyer and investment advisor Caroline Mulroney and social conservative activist Tanya Granic Allen.

"I'd be proud to serve under any of you," Fedeli said.

But he urged each camp to get behind the leader once the result is announced later on Saturday afternoon.

"Do not let the let the small differences that are inevitable in a leadership campaign distract us from our shared goal."