

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man who was arrested in the United States in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto two years ago has been transferred back into Canada and appeared in court on Thursday.

Hamilton-resident Leonard Pinnock, 33, was shot multiple times at point-blank range on April 21, 2017 while sitting in a parked car outside a plaza near Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue.

Video surveillance of the incident shows two suspects approaching Pinnock’s vehicle and opening fire. The suspects are then seen fleeing the area on foot.

Pinnock was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sept. 12 of the same year, Toronto police issued a warrant for Akil Whyte of Toronto in connection with the incident.

“Pinnock was merely doing a favour for a friend and providing a ride from Hamilton to the city of Toronto, specifically to this location,” Det.-Sgt. Joyce Schertzer said at a news conference held in September, saying that officers had yet to determine a motive in the shooting.

Following a Canada-wide arrest warrant, Whyte was located by the U.S. Marshal Service in Atlanta, Georgia and was taken into custody. He has been charged with first degree murder.

Police believe there may be others involved in the murder that have yet to be identified. Anyone with information relating to the incident is being asked to contact police or call crime stoppers.