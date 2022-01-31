A coroner's inquest into a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto more than a decade ago is now underway.

Fayzullo Fazilov, Alexsandrs Bondarevs, Vladimir Korostin and Aleksey Blumberg died when the swing stage they were on suddenly collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009.

The men, who worked for Metron Construction, fell 13 storeys to the ground.

Another worker was seriously injured, and a sixth -- who was tethered, as required under provincial law -- was left hanging in mid-air but wasn't hurt.

Dr. John Carlisle, the coroner presiding over the inquest, says the purpose of the proceeding is to examine the circumstances of the deaths.

He says the inquest's jury may make recommendations to avoid similar situations in the future.

(The Canadian Press)