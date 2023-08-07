20-year-old motorcycle rider dead after Brampton collision
A 20-year-old has died after a three-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday in the intersection of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.
According to investigators, a motorcycle rider was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre and was later pronounced dead.
No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the crash, but Caledon Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashboard camera footage is being asked to contact police at 905-584-3341 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's father pleads for mercy at rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez 's father grew emotional in court as he described his son losing his mother at age 11 as a judge prepares to sentence Lanez on Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.
Judge tosses Trump's defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
A federal judge tossed out former U.S. President Donald Trump's countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can't claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
Montreal
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rains for Montreal, other Quebec regions
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Laval, and the surrounding regions on Monday, calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to fall on Monday and Tuesday.
Two pedestrians critically injured by turning municipal tow truck in TMR
A man and a woman, both aged 84, are in critical condition after they were struck by a municipal tow truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal.
London
‘I believe it will be busiest Ribfest in London history’: Organizers thrilled with this year’s event
Texas Jack’s BBQ is this year’s Ribfest king. Tex Robert Jr. was named “Best Ribs” at the 2023 London, Ont. Ribfest.
‘Seven riders, six days, one mission’: Cyclists riding 1,000 km for children’s hospital
The first Great Lakes Ride (GLR) is underway, raising funds for programs at the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games
Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.
Kitchener
'It's unbelievable': Cambridge community rallies for boy with leukemia
Daxton McTavish was just an average five-year-old boy who enjoyed playing basketball and going to school with friends before receiving a diagnosis last April that his family would never forget.
What’s open and closed in Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday Monday
The Civic Holiday Monday is upon us and despite most businesses being open, many may be operating on a holiday schedule with reduced hours.
Police investigate alleged LRT assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged assault on the LRT in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
Wildfire risks increasing across northern Ont.
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and fire hazard risk across the region is moderate to high, officials say.
Ottawa
LRT SHUTDOWN
LRT SHUTDOWN | Partial LRT service to resume Tuesday from Tunney's Pasture to uOttawa
Ottawa transit riders will be back on part of the Confederation Line LRT starting Tuesday as work continues to restore service to the full line after more than three weeks.
Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NAC
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.
-
RAINFALL WARNING | This week's storm could bring up to 75 mm of rain
The storm expected to hit Ottawa this week could bring up to 75 mm of rain, including some very heavy rainfall Monday evening.
Windsor
Multiple traffic-related offences kept Chatham-Kent officers busy
Chatham-Kent police responded to multiple auto-related mishaps this past weekend.
Tecumseh teen charged with stunt driving
Essex County OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
University of Windsor and Windsor Police Service to conduct emergency response training
The University of Windsor’s Campus Community Police and the Windsor Police Service will conduct an emergency response training simulation on Wednesday.
Barrie
Jet ski crash on Georgian Bay claims the life of 28-year-old man
One person is dead following a crash involving two jet skis on Georgian Bay.
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
Barrie man charged with driving impaired and speeding 170 km/h
According to OPP, a Barrie man faces charges for allegedly driving impaired and speeding 170 km/h in a posted 90 zone along Highway 26 near Fairgrounds Road in Collingwood on Aug 6.
Atlantic
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
Byelection vote set for Tuesday in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
A byelection set for Tuesday in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston will see the province's Opposition Liberals try to retain a seat they've held for most of the last 20 years.
Unique street painting festival brings a new look to Moncton’s downtown
While the colourful street transformation isn’t permanent, the inaugural festival helped bring people downtown with it’s temporary one-of-a-kind art this weekend.
Calgary
Calgarians mark Heritage Day by learning about Alberta’s culture, history
Many Calgarians are spending Heritage Day with their loved ones, learning about the province’s culture and history.
Banff sees tourists flock to the townsite for the long weekend
The Town of Banff was bursting with tourists through the long weekend, as local businesses have seen the return of international visitors this summer.
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
Winnipeg
Manitoba Hydro working to restore power in Sage Creek
More than 3,000 people are without power in Sage Creek.
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
'It's been magnificent': Volunteers make World Fire and Police Games a success
The World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) came to a close Sunday after ten days of athletic competition, and organizers, athletes, and volunteers all say Winnipeg has done an excellent job of hosting the international event.
Vancouver
B.C. man once celebrated as a volunteer firefighter jailed on child pornography charges
A B.C. man whose volunteer work as a firefighter was once celebrated by the federal government is facing one year in jail for collecting more than 1,000 images of child pornography over a 23-year period.
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.
1 dead after vehicle crashed into parked semi truck at Hwy 91 pullout in Delta
One person is dead after police say a vehicle crashed into a semi truck that was parked at the Highway 91 truck pullout in Delta.
Edmonton
One dead in serious two-vehicle crash at Blackfalds
One person is dead and a section of highway at Blackfalds is closed Monday following a serious two-vehicle collision.
Edmonton police issue warning over release of violent sexual offender
In a media release, EPS said it has "reasonable grounds" to believe Michael Cardinal will commit another violent offence again after he is released from jail.
Big Backyard BioBlitz crowdsources valuable scientific information about plants and wildlife
The Nature Conservancy of Canada is holding its fourth annual Big Backyard BioBlitz this long weekend and is looking for anyone to get involved, whether they're in their backyard, in a provincial or national park, and places in between.