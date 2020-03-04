TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Oakwood Village on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Strader Avenue, north of Vaughan Road, at around 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located the man with multiple lower body gunshot wounds, Toronto police Insp. Mandeep Mann said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Mann said the suspect fled on foot southbound towards Vaughan Road.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-teen, and with a skinny build. He was wearing a white hooded sweat top, black pants, and carrying a blue bag.

"Preliminary information tells us they may have been some form of a dealing (between the suspect and the victim)," Mann said.

He is appealing for anyone with information that might help in the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police have closed Oakwood Avenue from Bude Street to Strader Avenue for investigation.