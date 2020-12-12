TORONTO -- Eight more residents have died at an Etobicoke long-term care that has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 since last month.

Revera, which operates Westside Long Term Care home, said a total of 133 residents have been diagnosed with the disease since Nov. 12, up from the 117 infections reported on Sunday. Of those cases, there are 76 that remain active.

According to provincial data, the death toll at the 242-bed facility now stands at 20, an increase of eight from Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible virus and to family and friends who have lost a loved one,” Revera said in a statement.

The company said it is working hard to provide care and doing everything it can to keep everyone in the home safe.

“We are working very closely with public health officials and are following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices. All residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms,” Revera said.

Meanwhile, 73 of the 86 staff members at the long-term care who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain infected.

Revera said staff are being screened at the beginning and end of their shifts. They are also being cohorted to work in assigned areas of the homes.

“All staff are required to wear an appropriate mask and eye protection in the home. Our staff are also frequently being tested. We are grateful that in Ontario, the government is taking the lead on surveillance testing,” the company said, adding that there is also enhanced cleaning at homes where there are outbreaks.

At another Revera-operated nursing home in Oshawa, outbreaks at several units at ThorntonView Long Term Care home have resulted in 79 cases among residents and 49 among staff members.

Nine residents have died at the home after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said Lakeridge Health is assisting ThorntonView while William Osler Health System is providing support to Westside.

“When homes are in outbreak, the ministry works directly alongside the local public health unit, the local health integration network and all of our health sector partners to stabilize them and return them to normal operations,” the ministry said.

“Together, we are taking action to support the homes to improve infection prevention and control measures, shore up staffing and ensure adequate supplies of PPE.”

In Brampton, a long-term care home experiencing an outbreak has prompted Mayor Patrick Brown to raise concerns.

Sixty-six residents and 42 staff members at Faith Manor have tested positive since Oct. 31. Eight residents have died at the home.

This is the third outbreak at the long-term care home.

“The home is older and has limited capacity to cohort. Staffing (especially regulated health professionals) has been a critical issue, with additional staff coming to assist through agencies,” Brown tweeted.

He said Markham Stouffville Hospital will be coming to the home on Monday.

“Let’s keep #Brampton’s Faith Manor in our prayers,” Brown said.

There are currently 128 active outbreaks of the virus at long-term care homes across Ontario.