2 youth among group arrested and charged in car theft investigation: police

Five men and two youths have been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged vehicle theft scheme in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Police say they were made aware of the group on Jan. 3. According to police, the males are all from Quebec and were staying at a short-term rental property in Mississauga in order to “steal high-end vehicles.”

According to police, a search warrant executed at the residence by 12 Division Auto Unit Officers and the Tactical Unit resulted in the arrest of five men and two youths. The residence was located in the Cawthra Road and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

Vehicle theft in Toronto has been on the rise since 2022. Towards the end of 2023, police said that they were made aware of almost 9,800 vehicles stolen in the city.

All five accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit indictable offence, possessing automotive master key and possession of device to obtain computer service.

Among those charged are 19-year-old Izad Cheikh Ahmed of Montreal, and a 17-year-old from Montreal whose name is not being released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Additionally, 19-year-old Mamadi Kaba from Montreal, 20-year-old Samir Nekmouche from Quebec and a 17-year-old youth from Montreal have been charged on the above counts. They have additionally been charged with assault in relation to the investigation.

Ayman Fellouh, 19, of Quebec is facing additional charges of assault, and two counts of failure to comply with release order.

Adlene Zebiche, a 19-year-old from Montreal, is among those charged and is facing additional counts of forcible confinement, assault, extortion, and obstruct to a peace officer.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation contact investigators from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, or Peel Crime Stoppers.