2-year-old child critically injured after being struck by vehicle while in stroller in Ajax

Durham police are investigating after a child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle in Ajax. Durham police are investigating after a child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle in Ajax.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton