2 women injured after incident in Hamilton-area highway: EMS
Two women in their 20s have been taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries after an incident on Highway 6 in Hamilton-area early Sunday morning.
Hamilton Emergency Services’ Supt. David Thompson told CP24 they were called to Highway 6 north just after 5 a.m.
The two women were transported to a local trauma centre with one in critical, life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.
“At this time, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing Ontario Provincial Police investigation I would refer all further questions surrounding the incident to them,” Thompson said.
No further information has been released at this time.
All lanes opened at around 5:40 p.m., but police said the investigation remains ongoing.
