2 teens arrested, 2 male suspects outstanding following Etobicoke carjacking

Toronto police have arrested two teenage boys, age 14 and 16, and are looking for two other male suspects after a vehicle was carjacked earlier this week in north Etobicoke.

The incident happened in Rexdale, near Albion and Martin Grove roads on Monday.

Police said that they were called to that area at around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a carjacking.

They allege that the victim and a passenger were driving in a 2023 Hyundai Elantra in a residential area when four males in a dark-coloured sedan drove up closely behind them and stuck their vehicle.

Investigators said that the suspect vehicle then nudged the Hyundai from behind when the victim pulled over to allow them to pass.

When the victim exited their vehicle to check for damage, the four suspects approached the victim, one brandishing a firearm, police said.

They then allegedly demanded that they victim hand over the keys to their vehicle. A struggle ensued before the suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, while the other vehicle followed, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries, while the passenger was unhurt.

Police said members of the newly formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force with the help of the major crime units from 23 and 31 divisions quickly responded to the call and located the four suspects, two of whom were arrested. The other two fled on foot, police said.

Police further allege that at the time of the arrest, one suspect was in possession of a loaded gun and the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Two boys, age 14 and 16, are each facing several charges.

The youths, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are set to appear in court on Oct. 19 and 18 respectively.

The two outstanding suspects are only described as Black males in their early teens, around five foot nine, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.