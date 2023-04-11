2 suspects sought after man ran over by SUV at Vaughan restaurant

York Regional Police are searching for suspects after a man was run over by an SUV outside a restaurant in Vaughan last week.

Police said they responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West in the early morning hours of April 7.

According to information they received, a fight broke out at a restaurant, and a 39-year-old man was struck by the driver of a black SUV.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver fled and was last seen heading south towards Steeles Avenue West.

On Tuesday, police said they believe two suspects were involved in the incident and released photos of the vehicle involved.

Police are searching for this vehicle involved in an attempted murder incident. (York Regional Police)

The first suspect is described as Black in their late 20s or early 30s, standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine with a slim build and wearing a white jacket and a red-green baseball cap.

The other suspect is believed to be Black and between five-foot-three and five-foot-four in height with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white triangle on it and a baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance video of the suspects or the vehicle, to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.