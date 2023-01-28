2 suspects break into Toronto residence, attacks tenant: police

Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion in the east end that left a resident with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues, south of Kingston Road, shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers arrived to learn that a man and a woman had broken into a residence and were confronted by the tenant.

Police said the suspects were armed with knives and allegedly attacked the tenant, resulting in serious injuries.

On Saturday evening, police identified the two suspects and released their photos.

Police said 38-year-old Christopher Chisolm and 30-year-old Amy Halliday are wanted for break and enter, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon and possessing a weapon for committing an offence.

Chisolm is also wanted for possessing a prohibited weapon.

Police said the two are believed to be violent and dangerous, thus urging anyone who locates them to call 9-1-1.

Police are also asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.