2 suspects arrested after separate Toronto banks targets of daylight robberies Thursday

Two arrests have been made after two separate banks in Toronto were targets of daytime armed robberies Thursday.

According to Toronto police, the first report of a robbery, at a TD Bank near Bloor and Bathurst streets, was received just before 12:30 p.m.

A firearm was seen but has not been recovered, the service said. No injuries were reported.

About an hour later, police provided an update stating they had arrested a suspect.

Just after 1 p.m., police said they received another report of a hold-up at a bank. This incident took place at Coxwell and Hillingdon avenues, in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood, at a CIBC institution, police said.

A weapon was also reported in this incident, but has not been recovered. Police say no one was injured,

Officers say the suspect, a male, fled the scene using the subway system, but was arrested shortly after.

Police said they cannot provide further information at this time, as their investigation remains ongoing, and that they cannot confirm if the two robberies are connected.

Service at the Toronto Transit Commission’s Coxwell Station was briefly disrupted while police investigated, but has since resumed.