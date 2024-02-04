2 sent to hospital following vehicle collision in Etobicoke: police
A man in his 20s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a one vehicle collision in Etobicoke, according to police.
Police say that they received reports of the collision at 6:27 a.m. on Sunday in the Martin Grove Road and Porterfield Road area. Two people were sent to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another with non-serious injuries.
Police originally said that there were two vehicles involved, however later confirmed that it was a one vehicle collision with two occupants.
Martin Grove Road northbound and Jeffcoat Drive southbound at the Poterfield Road intersection are shut down at this time.
Police is advising the public to consider alternative routes.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2024
Martin Grove Rd and Porterfield Rd
6:27 am
-reports of a two vehicles involved
-reports of two people injured
-Two people transported to hospital with unknown injuries at this time
-consider alternate routes#GO261593
^lm
