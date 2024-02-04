TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 sent to hospital following vehicle collision in Etobicoke: police

    The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share

    A man in his 20s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a one vehicle collision in Etobicoke, according to police.

    Police say that they received reports of the collision at 6:27 a.m. on Sunday in the Martin Grove Road and Porterfield Road area. Two people were sent to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another with non-serious injuries.

    Police originally said that there were two vehicles involved, however later confirmed that it was a one vehicle collision with two occupants.

    Martin Grove Road northbound and Jeffcoat Drive southbound at the Poterfield Road intersection are shut down at this time.

    Police is advising the public to consider alternative routes.  

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News