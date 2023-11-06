TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people taken to hospital after collision in northwest Toronto

    Toronto paramedics are seen transporting a patient following a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Toronto paramedics are seen transporting a patient following a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

    Two people have been transported to hospital following a collision in northwest Toronto on Monday morning.

    The collision took place in the area of Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West, just south of Highway 407, at approximately 6:50 a.m.

    According to paramedics, two people were taken to a local hospital with “moderate” injuries.

    The northbound lanes of Martin Grove Road are currently closed beyond Eglinton Avenue West.

