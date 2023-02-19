2 people seriously injured following single-vehicle rollover on QEW

Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after it rolled over on the QEW in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW, between Mississauga Road and Erin Mills Parkway.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, prompting it to roll over into the right shoulder ditch, and trapping the two people inside.

Mississauga Fire Services rescued the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, and OPP said they were taken to two separate hospitals to be treated for their serious injuries.

The right lane is currently closed, but the two left lanes are open.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the accident is asked to call Mississauga OPP at 416-526-5844.