2 people dead after collision in Caledon, Ont.

Two people are dead after a collision in Caledon, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Airport Road near Charleston Sideroad shortly after 4 p.m.

“Both drivers and sole occupants have been pronounced deceased at the scene,” OPP posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Airport Road is closed between Charleston Sideroad and Highway 9.

“The closure will remain in place for several hours while the investigation continues,” OPP said.