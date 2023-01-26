2 people charged in fatal November collision in Scarborough

Two people have been charged in connection with a collision in Scarborough last November that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred on Steeles Avenue East near Sewells Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 23.

Police said a 2017 black Jaguar F-Pace was travelling west when the driver lost control and struck a ditch.

The vehicle rolled over several times, resulting in one of the passengers, a 19-year-old man, being ejected. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, and another passenger, a second 19-year-old man, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

More than two months after the collision, police announced on Thursday that the driver, identified as Toronto resident Roshayin Kesavan had been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Meanwhile, the second passenger, identified as Kajeevan Nithiyananthan, of Pickering, has also been charged with obstruction of justice.

They are scheduled to appear in court in March.